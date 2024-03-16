Previous
Making puddles by gaillambert
Photo 777

Making puddles

On my group smartphone safari, the rain had dried so we made our own puddles to create reflection shots
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
213% complete

Photo Details

KV ace
Great idea!
March 17th, 2024  
