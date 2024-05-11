Previous
Aurora by gaillambert
Aurora

Can’t believe we got such a show in the UK, think there’ll be a lot of these photos today!
Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Kathy A ace
I have seen so many of these posts on Facebook today, how wonderful to be able to see it
May 11th, 2024  
Christina ace
Fantastic - I will go out and try for some myself soon
May 11th, 2024  
