Photo 883
Ugly
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Beverley
ace
Necessary though… all over the world. Good capture
July 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Change the windows and colours of some of the panels and it could look a lot more interesting.
July 9th, 2024
