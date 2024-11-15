Previous
Next
Bored? by gaillambert
Photo 995

Bored?

15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Great candid! Yes, he looks bored!
November 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise