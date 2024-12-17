Previous
🤢 by gaillambert
Photo 1025

🤢

No amount of editing can make this look good 🤣🤣🤣 however, once fully cooked, it did taste delicious (with eyes closed!)
17th December 2024

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Gail Lambert
281% complete

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
yes, you are right! People what make good roast chicken, know, though!
December 18th, 2024  
kali ace
I made a face lol
December 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lol, I love chicken, potatoes and lemon so I should like it too :-)
December 19th, 2024  
