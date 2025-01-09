Previous
Long Winter Shadows by gaillambert
Photo 1045

Long Winter Shadows

9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Beautiful capture of the scene
January 9th, 2025  
Barb ace
Well captured!
January 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shadow.
January 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact