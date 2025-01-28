Sign up
Photo 1064
Blood orange and pistachio cake
This is what the blood oranges were for on Sunday. Can highly recommend it
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Maggiemae
ace
It looks just like the kind of yummy cake that I love - sort of chewy with nuts.
January 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Can you share the recipe?
January 28th, 2025
