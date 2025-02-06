Previous
The Light by gaillambert
Photo 1073

The Light

6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Fabulous!
February 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent lighting
February 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Excellent light and long shadows
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact