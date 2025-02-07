Previous
Shake it off by gaillambert
Photo 1074

Shake it off

A screenshot from a slow motion video so maybe not the best quality!
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
294% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
But it sure gives you a great idea of what he wants.. :)
February 7th, 2025  
Barb ace
Cute!
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact