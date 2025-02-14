Sign up
Photo 1081
Not looking at the camera
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
1081
photos
76
followers
82
following
296% complete
View this month »
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
14th February 2025 11:13am
Privacy
Public
Walks @ 7
ace
An elegant pawtrait!
February 14th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot.
February 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely girls.
February 14th, 2025
