80’s night by candlelight by gaillambert
80’s night by candlelight

In the impressive Oxford Town Hall. If you get a chance to see one of these shows (they tour around the uk) I’d highly recommend it
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
