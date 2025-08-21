Previous
Vegas! by gaillambert
Photo 1251

Vegas!

A local hotel owner created this for publicity. It’s as far removed from Vegas as you could imagine!
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Dorothy ace
Haha, good one!
August 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha.
August 25th, 2025  
