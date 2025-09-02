Previous
❤️ dahlia by gaillambert
Photo 1261

❤️ dahlia

2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
September 2nd, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Wow, gorgeous close-up
September 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous colors and patterns
September 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Nice colour and detail
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact