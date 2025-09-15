Previous
Woodchips by gaillambert
Woodchips

15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Chrissie ace
I love this!! Wonderful depth and textures and rustic charm. Fabulous!
September 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Love the tones. Who would have thought that wood hip could look so interesting.
September 19th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Nice colour and texture contrasts. Of course, I think about what we could use with these chips! Smoking ...?
September 19th, 2025  
