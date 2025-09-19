Previous
Magpie Mushroom aka Magpie Inkcap by gaillambert
Magpie Mushroom aka Magpie Inkcap

Well there’s one we’d never seen or heard of until today
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Gail Lambert

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow it's a new one for me too
September 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful details!
September 19th, 2025  
