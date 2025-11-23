Previous
That’s another fine mist you got me into by gaillambert
Photo 1327

That’s another fine mist you got me into

Very, very fine mist in the early hours
23rd November 2025 23rd Nov 25

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
364% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awer
November 27th, 2025  
