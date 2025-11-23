Sign up
Photo 1327
That’s another fine mist you got me into
Very, very fine mist in the early hours
23rd November 2025
23rd Nov 25
1
0
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
1330
photos
74
followers
79
following
364% complete
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
23rd November 2025 12:14am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awer
November 27th, 2025
