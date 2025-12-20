Previous
It can be fixed by gaillambert
Photo 1352

It can be fixed

20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
370% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh dear. Lovely composition
December 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact