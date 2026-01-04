Previous
Sheep rim by gaillambert
Photo 1365

Sheep rim

4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
374% complete

KV ace
Lovely rim light.
January 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful lighting
January 5th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely rim lighting.
January 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A great photo
January 5th, 2026  
