Photo 1397
Another ball lost
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
8th February 2026 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Susan Wakely
ace
This reminds me of Japanese art.
February 8th, 2026
