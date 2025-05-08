Previous
Leaving our mark... by gaillynne
128 / 365

Leaving our mark...

The elementary school my siblings and I attended, Dimondale Elementary, will be demolished at the end of the school year. There was a walk-thru today. It was fun reminiscing and sharing our memories.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Gail

@gaillynne
