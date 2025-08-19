Previous
2025 Central District Golf Individual Results by gaillynne
2025 Central District Golf Individual Results

3rd accumulated low gross, 1st low gross game, 3rd accumulated low net, 1st accumulated low putts, and 1st 27-hole low net! And our team took 1st place low net and 2nd place low gross!
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Gail

@gaillynne
