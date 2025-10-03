Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
274 / 365
Apple Strudel on the Octoberfest menu tonight at the Waldorff
Octoberfest begins with dinner tonight at The Walldorff Brew Pub & Bistro in Hastings, Michigan. Pictured are owner/chef Mike Barnaart and his apprentice son Jackson.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gail
@gaillynne
274
photos
0
followers
0
following
75% complete
View this month »
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
3rd October 2025 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
@walldorffbrewpub
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close