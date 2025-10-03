Previous
Apple Strudel on the Octoberfest menu tonight at the Waldorff by gaillynne
Octoberfest begins with dinner tonight at The Walldorff Brew Pub & Bistro in Hastings, Michigan. Pictured are owner/chef Mike Barnaart and his apprentice son Jackson.
Gail

@gaillynne
