Seal Island Bridge by gaillynne
Seal Island Bridge

The Seal Island Bridge, located in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, spans the Great Bras d'Or channel, connecting Boularderie Island to the mainland.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

