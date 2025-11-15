Previous
Loretta Lynn had such a distinctive voice
317 / 365

Loretta Lynn had such a distinctive voice

"I'm here to tell you, you gotta lay off of my man if you don't want to go to Fist City"
15th November 2025

Gail

@gaillynne
