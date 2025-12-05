Previous
Leaf from my monstera plant by gaillynne
334 / 365

Leaf from my monstera plant

5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Gail

@gaillynne
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact