Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
365 / 365
I shut this sh*t down
Parked next to a car at Walmart with this on the dash. The two young ladies who were present in the car went inside and were "spreading the gospel". I witnessed them approaching a very vulnerable woman with a young child. Manager was notified.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gail
@gaillynne
365
photos
0
followers
0
following
100% complete
View this month »
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
8th January 2026 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close