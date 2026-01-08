Previous
I shut this sh*t down by gaillynne
I shut this sh*t down

Parked next to a car at Walmart with this on the dash. The two young ladies who were present in the car went inside and were "spreading the gospel". I witnessed them approaching a very vulnerable woman with a young child. Manager was notified.
Gail

@gaillynne
