6/365 Back with my Bestie by gailmmeek
6 / 365

6/365 Back with my Bestie

We enjoyed supper at Chiquito's tonight with David and Tandy. It's so good to catch up and have them stay over for the night during her UK visit. @Tandy
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Gail

@gailmmeek
I love the 365 page... can't seem to leave, so I keep posting when I can. Critiques welcomed! And this is what I did with all...
