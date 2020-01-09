Previous
9/365 Precious Memories
9 / 365

9/365 Precious Memories

I printed this picture yesterday, following our holiday in South Africa. Look at the old one on the fridge in the background of the cousins during their last time together in 2015.💕
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Gail

@gailmmeek
I love the 365 page... can't seem to leave, so I keep posting when I can.
Photo Details

