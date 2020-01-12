12/365 Home is where the Heart is!

My home is filled with little knick knacks and happy memories. While we were in South Africa in December, my folks took us to visit their good friends, D & L. I came away with this lovely heart which D had made... a beautiful reminder of my love for South Africa. Every day I see it on my kitchen wall, and I smile!!!
My 365 Project has started off with no direction at all - a bit of this, and a bit of that! So I think I'll start finding topics and themes to follow - I used to love taking up the monthly word challenge, but I think I'll start off with my own theme for the week ahead to get back into the habit - let's say Textures & Patterns in B&W... my tag can be tpbw20. Let's see how it goes...