Previous
Next
14/365 Black & White Week - Day 2 by gailmmeek
14 / 365

14/365 Black & White Week - Day 2

Bunch of Daffodils for Day 2 of my Textures & Patterns in Black & White - tag tpbw2020
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Gail

ace
@gailmmeek
I love the 365 page... can't seem to leave, so I keep posting when I can. Critiques welcomed! And this is what I did with all...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise