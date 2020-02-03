Previous
Accidental Abstract by gailmmeek
34 / 365

Accidental Abstract

When a shiver turns into art.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Gail

@gailmmeek
I love the 365 page... can't seem to leave, so I keep posting when I can. Critiques welcomed! And this is what I did with all...
Lena Nau
I love this "accident"!
February 4th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Quite good
February 4th, 2020  
