69 / 365
69-365 Rainy Morning
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Gail
ace
@gailmmeek
I love the 365 page... can't seem to leave, so I keep posting when I can. Critiques welcomed!
1712
photos
81
followers
50
following
3
1
2020 - 365 Project
NIKON D7100
9th March 2020 9:37am
Issi Bannerman
ace
I like this low-key image. Something very homely about it.
March 17th, 2020
