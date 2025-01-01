Peace by gailmoore
Peace

Wishing Peace in 2025 to all. I choose a "word" each year and this year's word is Peace. Focusing on a less stressful pace of life. Happy New Year to everyone!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
