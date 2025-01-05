Previous
Missy by gailmoore
5 / 365

Missy

I finished a pet portrait today that I am giving to my cousin of her beloved dog Missy who she lost this past year. Portrait done in pastel pencils.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact