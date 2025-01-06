Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Counting the days....
Very wintery here in Ontario, Canada...lots of snow and -11°C today. I'm counting the days until I leave for Mexico for 2 months! 19 days, 19 hours and 17 minutes. Let it come quickly!
6th January 2025
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
6th January 2025 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
winter
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Picture perfect - but I can understand the yearning for warmer temperatures.
January 6th, 2025
