Counting the days.... by gailmoore
6 / 365

Counting the days....

Very wintery here in Ontario, Canada...lots of snow and -11°C today. I'm counting the days until I leave for Mexico for 2 months! 19 days, 19 hours and 17 minutes. Let it come quickly!
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired
1% complete

Purdey (Sharon) ace
Picture perfect - but I can understand the yearning for warmer temperatures.
January 6th, 2025  
