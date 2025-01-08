Sign up
8 / 365
Work in progress
A very very cold, snowy and blustery day here. What a pick-me-up to spend the day working on painting some cheery flowers with lots of bright colour in pastels! Lots more to do before it's finished but a good start I think! 🌼 🌸
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
January 8th, 2025
