Previous
Work in progress by gailmoore
8 / 365

Work in progress

A very very cold, snowy and blustery day here. What a pick-me-up to spend the day working on painting some cheery flowers with lots of bright colour in pastels! Lots more to do before it's finished but a good start I think! 🌼 🌸
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact