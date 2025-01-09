Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
9 / 365
Union Station
Downtown Toronto today to meet an old work friend for lunch. Waiting for her at Union Station (train) I took time to admire the restoring they have done over the last few years to the grand central hall. It's not complete yet but is beautiful!
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
9
photos
8
followers
11
following
2% complete
View this month »
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
9th January 2025 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
toronto
,
train stations
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close