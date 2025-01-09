Previous
Union Station by gailmoore
Union Station

Downtown Toronto today to meet an old work friend for lunch. Waiting for her at Union Station (train) I took time to admire the restoring they have done over the last few years to the grand central hall. It's not complete yet but is beautiful!
