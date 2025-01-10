Sign up
10 / 365
Time to return!
Time to get back to pickleball post Christmas! 4 games pretty much tired me out! I'm a relative newbie to the game but am enjoying it and it's good exercise. Very addictive!
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
10
photos
8
followers
11
following
2% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
10th January 2025 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
games
,
pickleball
,
raquet games
