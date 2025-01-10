Previous
Time to return! by gailmoore
Time to return!

Time to get back to pickleball post Christmas! 4 games pretty much tired me out! I'm a relative newbie to the game but am enjoying it and it's good exercise. Very addictive!
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

