Watercolour 101
I taught the first Watercolour 101 workshop of the year today. Great group of brand new enthusiastic "artists to be"! So much fun and so rewarding to see their creations!
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
