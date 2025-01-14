Previous
BAC 12 x 12 Membership Show
14 / 365

BAC 12 x 12 Membership Show

A sample of the wonderful art from some of the artists at The Barrie Art Club. I did my volunteer time this morning and it always amazes me to be associated with so many talented people!
14th January 2025

