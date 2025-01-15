Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Winter Wonderland
We had quite the snowfall last night. The light, fluffy kind of snow that sticks to the trees and everything else and makes the world look like a fairy wonderland! So pretty!
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
15
photos
8
followers
11
following
4% complete
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
15th January 2025 8:53am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderland for sure
January 15th, 2025
