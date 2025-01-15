Previous
Winter Wonderland by gailmoore
Winter Wonderland

We had quite the snowfall last night. The light, fluffy kind of snow that sticks to the trees and everything else and makes the world look like a fairy wonderland! So pretty!
Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderland for sure
January 15th, 2025  
