A banquet! by gailmoore
16 / 365

A banquet!

This little guy thought he had hit the mother lode I think! Food that was put outside to stay cool today at a meeting I attended. He stole the bag of pitas in a blink of an eye! Good hunt on a snowy day!
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

