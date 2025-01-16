Sign up
A banquet!
This little guy thought he had hit the mother lode I think! Food that was put outside to stay cool today at a meeting I attended. He stole the bag of pitas in a blink of an eye! Good hunt on a snowy day!
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
16th January 2025 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
