Previous
But who's counting? by gailmoore
19 / 365

But who's counting?

A week today I'll be on my way to warm temps and sunshine! But....who's counting?
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
Looks promising
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact