Previous
19 / 365
But who's counting?
A week today I'll be on my way to warm temps and sunshine! But....who's counting?
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Jo
ace
Looks promising
January 19th, 2025
