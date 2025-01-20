Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
20 / 365
Stanley and Starbucks
What better way to spend a frigid winter afternoon (-19° C) than in my reading socks with Stanley Tucci and a nice hot London Fog!
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
20
photos
8
followers
15
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
20th January 2025 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close