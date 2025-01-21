Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
So cold...and windy!
Still very cold here today. -19°C at noon. And windy which makes it even worse! Brrrrrr!
I loved these puffy reeds along the side of the road. Pretty much froze getting out of the car for a photo!
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
17th January 2025 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
