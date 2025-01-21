Previous
So cold...and windy! by gailmoore
21 / 365

So cold...and windy!

Still very cold here today. -19°C at noon. And windy which makes it even worse! Brrrrrr!
I loved these puffy reeds along the side of the road. Pretty much froze getting out of the car for a photo!
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
