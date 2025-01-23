Sign up
Previous
23 / 365
Hobby Circle Time
My new cross stitch project started for my Hobby Circle social group. It's great getting together with like minded people for creating and conversation!
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
