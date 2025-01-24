Sign up
24 / 365
24 / 365
This time last year....
January 24th last year I had just arrived in Lisbon, Portugal and was wandering along Pink Street. A wonderful city!
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
