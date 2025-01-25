Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
Goodbye to Winter
My last snow shot for two months! This scene of a farm close to where I live with a field of untouched snow on a cold, sunny day. Off to Mexico tomorrow!
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
1
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
25
photos
9
followers
15
following
6% complete
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
12th January 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
As beautiful as these snow shots are I can imagine living with it daily would be a challenge. Have a wonderful time!
January 25th, 2025
