Goodbye to Winter by gailmoore
Goodbye to Winter

My last snow shot for two months! This scene of a farm close to where I live with a field of untouched snow on a cold, sunny day. Off to Mexico tomorrow!
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Purdey (Sharon) ace
As beautiful as these snow shots are I can imagine living with it daily would be a challenge. Have a wonderful time!
January 25th, 2025  
