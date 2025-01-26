Previous
Hola Cozumel

Started the day in a snow storm to the airport. Some spots on the highway zero visibility. Tonight it is 24°C and just home from having tacos at an outdoor cafe - sleeveless top, sandals and shorts! Love it! 🌞
Purdey (Sharon) ace
What a contrast in the weather. Enjoy!
January 27th, 2025  
