Beach day by gailmoore
Beach day

A gorgeous day spent on the East shore of Cozumel on the Atlantic. Beautiful waves, sunny skies, margaritas and nachos. Not a bad way to laze away the afternoon!
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Photo Details

